Christian Harris headshot

Christian Harris Injury: Could be back soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

General Manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that Harris (calf) may be back "sooner rather than later," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris has not been able to play at all this season due to a soft-tissue calf injury, but he's eligible to be activated from injured reserve as soon as after Houston's bye in Week 14. With teammate Azeez Al-Shaair having been issued a three-game suspension Tuesday for a brutal hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Harris could be in line for a significant role as soon as he's available again.

Christian Harris
Houston Texans
