Christian Harris headshot

Christian Harris Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Harris (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Titans.

The starting outside linebacker played through the injury last week and then logged a trio of limited practices in the week leading up to this game. His inactive status is likely a precaution ahead of wild-card weekend with the Texans locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Neville Hewitt could see more snaps in his absence Sunday.

