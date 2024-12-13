Christian Harris Injury: May be able to return Week 15

Harris (calf) is questionable to face Miami on Sunday.

Harris has yet to suit up this season after injuring his calf during practice in July. The third-year linebacker was designated to return from IR on Dec. 9, though he has yet to be activated. Harris logged two limited practices to begin this week before upgrading to a full session Friday, and if he's activated Saturday, he could be in line to play for the first time this season against the Dolphins on Sunday.