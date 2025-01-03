Christian Harris Injury: Questionable for Week 18
Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Harris logged a trio of limited practices this week and was able to play through the questionable tag last week versus Baltimore, as Harris logged five tackles (four solo) on 70 percent of the defensive snaps in a 31-2 blowout loss. Neville Hewitt would be next up for playing time should Harris be unable to play in Week 18.
