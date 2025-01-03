Fantasy Football
Christian Harris headshot

Christian Harris Injury: Questionable for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Harris (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Harris logged a trio of limited practices this week and was able to play through the questionable tag last week versus Baltimore, as Harris logged five tackles (four solo) on 70 percent of the defensive snaps in a 31-2 blowout loss. Neville Hewitt would be next up for playing time should Harris be unable to play in Week 18.

