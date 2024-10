Harris (calf) will remain on the Texans' injured reserve list until after Sunday's game at New England, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris became eligible to return from the injured reserve list ahead Week 5, but he'll now apparently need to sit out at least one more game as he works through a calf issue. Until he's able to return, 2023 fifth-rounder Henry To'oTo'o should continue to see an increased workload.