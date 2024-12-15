Christian Harris News: Active Sunday

Harris (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The linebacker has yet to play this season after injuring his calf in July. Harris was activated from injured reserve Dec. 9 and logged three practice sessions, two limited and one full, in the week leading up to this game. The third-year pro recorded 101 tackles (65 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble in 16 regular-season games last year.