Christian Harris News: Eight tackles in 2024 debut

Harris registered eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins.

Harris missed the Texans' first 13 games of the 2024 regular season due to a calf injury he suffered in July. He ended up playing 51 defensive snaps Sunday and finished as the Texans' third-leading tackler behind Henry To'oTo'o (11) and Jimmie Ward (nine). Harris should see plenty of defensive snaps over the next two games due to the three-game suspension of Azeez Al-Shaair.