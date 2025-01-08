Christian Harris News: Past ankle issue
Harris (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Harris was held out of the Texans' Week 18 win against the Titans due to a lingering ankle injury. His full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he should be at or near full health for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Chargers. Harris missed the first 13 games of the regular season due to a calf injury, and in the three games he did play he accrued 20 tackles (13 solo), including 1.0 sacks.
