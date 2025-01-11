Fantasy Football
Christian Harris News: Set to suit up Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Harris (ankle) is not among Houston's inactives for Saturday's wild-card contest versus the Chargers.

Harris has been dealing with an ankle injury for the past three weeks and didn't play in the regular-season finale versus Tennessee. However, he was able to log a pair of full practices to end this week, setting him up to return to action Saturday. With Harris active and likely to start, Neville Hewitt may see less snaps on defense against Los Angeles.

