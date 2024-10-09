Christian Izien Injury: DNP to open week

Izien (elbow) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session.

Izien registered seven tackles (five solo) during the Bucs' Week 5 loss to the Falcons, but it appears he may have picked up an elbow injury in the process. He'll have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Izien has recorded 30 tackles (20 solo), three passes defended (one interception) and one forced fumble through the first five games of the regular season.