Christian Izien Injury: Improved numbers in shortened '24

Izien, who finished the 2024 season on injured reserve due to a pectoral injury, recorded 75 tackles (48 solo), three passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games.

Despite playing three fewer games than in his rookie 2023 campaign, Izien logged just 27 fewer snaps on defense and exceeded his prior-season tackle total by 10 stops. Izien allowed just 55.6 percent of passes thrown his way while in primary coverage to be completed, and he impressively recorded at least 10 tackles in three games, including 13 stops during his final contest of the season against Dallas in Week 16. Izien will enter the third year of his rookie contract in 2025 and should be healthy enough to resume his role as the Buccaneers' top slot cornerback by the time training camp begins, if not earlier in the offseason.