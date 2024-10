Izien (elbow) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Izien is in danger of missing his second straight game. However, his limited workload Thursday is a progression from last week's string of DNPs. Antoin Winfield (foot) was also limited Thursday, and Izien would presumably be next-man-up if he is ultimately unable to give it a go. The Buccaneers do not play until Monday, giving everyone an extra day to recover.