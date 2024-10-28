Fantasy Football
Christian Izien News: Impresses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Izien recorded nine total tackles (seven solo), including two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Falcons.

The second-year pro from Rutgers was Tampa Bay's second-leading tackler in Sunday's loss, trailing only K.J. Britt's 10-stop effort. Izien has become a vital part of Tampa Bay's secondary this season, recording 40 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, through the seven appearances. He's expected to continue making plays as the Buccaneers travel to Kansas City in Week 9.

