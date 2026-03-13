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Christian Izien News: Inks deal with Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Izien signed a contract with the Lions on Friday.

The terms of the deal are yet to be announced, but Izien will head to Detroit after calling Tampa Bay his home for the last three seasons. He played a prominent role in the Buccaneers' defense in 2023 and 2024 but saw his snaps on defense dip in 2025, finishing with 25 tackles (16 solo) and one forced fumble across 14 regular-season games. Izien will look to earn an expanded role on defense with the Lions, and he could get some starts early in 2026 season if one or both of Brian Branch (Achilles) and Kerby Joseph (knee) are not available.

Christian Izien
Detroit Lions
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