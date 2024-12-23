Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Izien headshot

Christian Izien News: Leading tackler versus Cowboys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Izien tallied 13 tackles (nine solo) during Tampa Bay's loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Izien got the start at safety as Antoine Winfield (knee) Kaevon Merriweather (knee) were both out, and he ended up leading the team in tackles. The 24-year-old has now racked up a career high 75 tackles (48 solo) and will look to increase his totals during the team's final two matchups of the season.

Christian Izien
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now