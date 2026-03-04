Christian Izien News: Not tendered by Tampa Bay
The Bucs will not extend a restricted free agent tender to Izien prior to the start of the new league year next Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Izien, therefore, will be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent. The 25-year-old has appeared in 45 regular-season games for the Bucs over the last three seasons, logging 165 tackles (111 solo), five pass breakups, including three interceptions, and three forced fumbles.
