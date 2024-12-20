Christian Izien News: Ready to rock

Izien (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The undrafted second-year pro from Rutgers upgraded to full practice Friday after beginning the week with back-to-back limited sessions, so it appears he's recovered from his groin injury in time to suit up in Week 16. Izien has played all over the field for the Bucs' defense, and he's expected to serve as the team's top reserve safety and cornerback Sunday.