Christian Kirk Injury: Arm in sling after game

Kirk's left arm was in a sling after Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

After exiting with a shoulder injury, the wideout was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the contest, and given DiRocco's report, Kirk's status for next weekend's game against the Eagles is cloudy. Fellow WRs Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) also were injured versus Green Bay, with the trio's status now worth tracking closely in the coming days.