Christian Kirk Injury: In line to be released

The Jaguars plan to release release Kirk (collarbone), Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirk's release will save Jacksonville over $10.4 million in cap space, Schefter reports, though the transaction may not officially process until the new league year begins next Wednesday, March 12. The 28-year-old has one year remaining on his four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, but his disappointing 2024 campaign, paired with the emergence of Brain Thomas as a clear No. 1 wideout, provides enough motivation for the team to move on. A broken left collarbone sustained late October forced Kirk to miss all but eight games in 2024, in which span he secured 27 of 47 targets for 379 yards and one touchdown. If healthy, Kirk should have no issue drawing attention as a free agent from multiple suitors in need of a capable veteran receiver.