Christian Kirk Injury: Leaves early with shoulder injury

Kirk suffered an injury to his left shoulder with 13:24 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports. He recorded two catches for 59 yards on five targets prior to departing.

Jacksonville had its top three receivers leave the Week 8 contest early, though Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) were listed as questionable to return after suffering their respective injuries. The team didn't waste any time ruling out Kirk, who immediately headed to the locker room after landing hard on his left arm while attempting to reel in a deep target from quarterback Trevor Lawrence on 3rd-and-11. The Jaguars will likely provide an update on Kirk's condition after the game concludes, but for now, the wideout's status for a Week 9 matchup with the Eagles is in question.