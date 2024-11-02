Christian Kirk Injury: Moves to injured reserve

The Jaguars placed Kirk (collarbone) on injured reserve Saturday.

Kirk already has been ruled out for the season following the broken left collarbone that he suffered last Sunday against the Packers, so this transaction is merely a procedural move. He'll join fellow WRs Devin Duvernay (lower body) and David White (knee) on IR, while Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, and Parker Washington, Tim Jones and practice-squad elevations Elijah Cooks and Austin Trammell are the healthy options at the position for Week 9.