Christian Kirk Injury: Out for year with collarbone injury

Kirk fractured his collarbone in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirk had his arm in a sling after the game following an exit due to what was originally termed a shoulder injury. He will finish the 2024 season with 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets in eight games. More opportunities will likely open up for Parker Washington in a Jacksonville wide receiver room that also saw Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) exit against the Packers.