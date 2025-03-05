Christian Kirk Injury: Slated for release

The Jaguars plan to release Kirk (collarbone) when the new league year begins next Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kirk's release will save Jacksonville over $10.4 million in cap space, per Schefter. The 28-year-old has one season remaining on his four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, but his disappointing 2024 campaign along with the emergence of Brian Thomas as a clear No. 1 wideout provides enough motivation for the team to move on from Kirk. A broken left collarbone sustained in late October forced Kirk to miss the final nine games of the season, with the wideout finishing with 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown on 47 targets over his eight appearances. If healthy, Kirk should have no issue drawing attention as a free agent from multiple suitors in need of a capable veteran receiver.