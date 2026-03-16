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Christian Kirk News: Joining forces with Niners

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 2:24pm

Kirk is slated to sign a one-year, $6 million contract with San Francisco, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Kirk, who is heading into his age-30 season, will join a 49ers wide receiver corps that also houses free-agent signee Mike Evans, plus incumbents Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson, where he presumably pencils in for the No. 3 role. Across 13 regular-season appearances with the Texans in 2025, Kirk was limited to just a 28-239-1 line on 52 targets, but he flashed down the stretch, combining for 10 catches for 164 yards and two scores (15 targets) during the team's two postseason games. Although he faces crowded competition for targets, with RB Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle (Achilles) also present, Kirk could prove productive while paired with QB Brock Purdy in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense, if a path to consistent opportunities materializes.

Christian Kirk
San Francisco 49ers
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