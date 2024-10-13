Christian Kirk News: Three catches in London defeat

Kirk brought in three of six targets for 39 yards in the Jaguars' 35-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday in London.

Kirk finished third in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Jaguars with his lowest totals in the first two categories since Week 2. The veteran wideout still drew an appreciable amount of Trevor Lawrence's attention, however, and he certainly has the ability to bounce back against an inconsistent Patriots defense in a Week 7 matchup at Wembley Stadium.