Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Mahogany headshot

Christian Mahogany Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 8, 2024 at 11:25am

Detroit designated Mahogany (illness) for return to practice Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Mahogany has missed the whole season up to this point due to an unspecified illness, but his return to practice signals that the 2024 sixth-round pick could soon make his NFL debut. The 23-year-old guard will most likely fill a backup role along Detroit's offensive line once he's activated from the reserve/non-football illness list.

Christian Mahogany
Detroit Lions
More Stats & News