Christian Mahogany Injury: Returns to practice

Detroit designated Mahogany (illness) for return to practice Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Mahogany has missed the whole season up to this point due to an unspecified illness, but his return to practice signals that the 2024 sixth-round pick could soon make his NFL debut. The 23-year-old guard will most likely fill a backup role along Detroit's offensive line once he's activated from the reserve/non-football illness list.