Christian Mahogany News: Activated from NFI list

The Lions activated Mahogany (illness) from the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday.

Mahogany was placed on the reserve/NFI list at the end of training camp due to an illness. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 8, and while he hasn't played in each of the Lions' last three games, he has been a full practice participant over the last two weeks. The rookie sixth-round pick will provide the Lions with depth on the offensive line for the rest of the 2024 campaign.