Christian Matthew News: Won't receive tender

The Ravens did not tender Matthew (undisclosed) by Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old cornerback missed all of Baltimore's 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury sustained in August. However, he now appears to have moved past the issue. Matthew last appeared in six regular-season games with the Cardinals and Bears in 2023, recording one solo tackle while playing strictly on special teams (97 snaps).