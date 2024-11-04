Christian McCaffrey Injury: Cleared for practice

The 49ers designated McCaffrey (Achilles) to return from injured reserve Monday.

The move officially opens McCaffrey's 21-day practice window, and he's expected to be on the field Monday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has long suggested that Week 10 is a potential return date for the 49ers' star running back, and McCaffrey's return to practice is the first step in that process. As long as all goes well in practice this week, McCaffrey has a real chance to be in the lineup for his 2024 debut Sunday against the Buccaneers.