Christian McCaffrey Injury: Coming along well, per Shanahan
Coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey (undisclosed) would've practiced Tuesday if the 49ers hadn't been in a joint session with the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Shanahan also shut down speculation about McCaffrey's recent absences being contract-related. The star running back has been absent for a week due to what's only been described as "tightness". If Shanahan is to be believed, McCaffrey is making good progress and nearing a return to practice.
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