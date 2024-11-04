Fantasy Football
Christian McCaffrey headshot

Christian McCaffrey Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

The 49ers designated McCaffrey (Achilles) to return from injured reserve Monday.

The move officially opens McCaffrey's 21-day practice window, and he's expected to be on the field Monday. Coach Kyle Shanahan has long pointed at Week 10 as a potential return date for the 49ers' star running back, and this is the first step in that process. As long as all goes well in practice this week, McCaffrey has a real chance to be in the lineup for his 2024 debut next Sunday against the Bucs.

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
