Christian McCaffrey headshot

Christian McCaffrey Injury: Listed as questionable, should play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 2:06pm

McCaffrey (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying Friday that the running back will play, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 49ers will need to activate him from injured reserve by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday if he's indeed going to make his season debut this Sunday. Shanahan said Thursday that he expected McCaffrey to play, then reaffirming the plan after Friday's practice. McCaffrey may not jump right back into his accustomed every-down role, but even somewhat lesser usage could be enough to produce a big stat line against Tampa Bay's struggling defense.

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
