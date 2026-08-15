Christian McCaffrey Injury: Misses another practice Saturday

McCaffrey (undisclosed) remained sidelined during practice Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers haven't yet offered much detail on McCaffrey's status aside from saying that he's dealing with "tightness." The star running back didn't play in the team's preseason opener versus Tennessee on Thursday, though San Francisco held out its other key starters as well. Offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said early in the week that the team is "just managing" McCaffrey through some soreness, and at this point there's no indication that he's at risk of not being ready for Week 1 of the regular season. Still, fantasy managers -- especially those who have upcoming drafts -- may be wise to keep an eye on the situation to monitor when McCaffrey is ready to return to the practice field.