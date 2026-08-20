Christian McCaffrey Injury: Not suited up for Thursday's game
McCaffrey (undisclosed) will not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Chargers, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
McCaffrey remains idle with "tightness," though he was on the field for pregame warmups Thursday and looked to be moving around normally. Coach Kyle Shanahan has continued to downplay McCaffrey's "injury" and said Tuesday that CMC would be practicing if it were the regular season. There's been nothing to suggest McCaffrey is in any sort of danger of missing Week 1 against the Rams in three weeks.
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