Christian McCaffrey Injury: Officially off IR

McCaffrey (Achilles) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was a procedural move considering McCaffrey was already confirmed to play in Sunday's contest earlier this week. The All-Pro running back is expected to be immediately inserted into the lineup, although the exact playing time split appears to be undetermined. Both head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have been coy about McCaffrey's availability, and it doesn't seem as if fantasy managers will have any resolution to the question until after the Week 10 contest against the Buccaneers.