Christian McCaffrey Injury: Ready to increase activity level

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that McCaffrey (Achilles) may "start hitting the rehab here harder on Monday," Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey has returned from his trip to Germany to see a specialist for his Achilles tendinitis. He won't be eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 6 and still may be out much longer than that, but it sounds like he's at least gotten clearance to increase his activity level within the next few days.