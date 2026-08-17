Christian McCaffrey Injury: Tightness not considered serious issue
McCaffrey is dealing with "tightness," but it doesn't seem to be an issue to worry about, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
For the sake of clarity, Rapoport emphasized that McCaffrey hasn't been missing practice due to a phantom injury or a contract hold-in. Rapoport suggested that the star running back is dealing with "actual tightness" as opposed to sitting out as a means of forcing contract negotiations, and the report also notes that McCaffrey "should be fine." At this point, fantasy managers can probably count on the workhorse tailback being available for Week 1 of the regular season, though it certainly bears monitoring his practice status as the preseason rolls on.
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