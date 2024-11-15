Christian McCaffrey News: Cleared to play again

McCaffrey (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Seattle, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McCaffrey took 89 percent of snaps and 19 touches last week in his season debut, making it through the win over Tampa Bay without any report of a setback or discomfort. The 49ers may continue to limit his practice reps but apparently want McCaffrey in his usual, near-every-down role on Sundays. He shouldn't lack for snaps or touches in an NFC West showdown this weekend.