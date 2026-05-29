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Christian McCaffrey News: Downplays workload concerns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

McCaffrey said after Thursday's OTAs that he's looking forward to sustaining another heavy workload in 2026 and that any reductions in touches should come in practice rather than games, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

"I think everything else can be monitored during the week or with a practice schedule or certain ways you train, whatever it may be," McCaffrey said. "But when it comes to game days, I like to think you prepare yourself for playing every snap." McCaffrey handled a career-high 413 touches during the 2025 regular season, leading the NFL in that category for the third time in his nine-year career. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the offseason that the team would like to provide McCaffrey more help in the backfield to ensure the star running back stays fresh and effective down the stretch, but McCaffrey has no plans to cede a significant share of regular-season snaps to any of Jordan James, Kaelon Black, Isaac Guerendo (pectoral), Patrick Taylor, Jordan Mims or Jermar Jefferson, all of whom are competing for slotting behind McCaffrey on San Francisco's running back depth chart.

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers
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