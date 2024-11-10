Fantasy Football
Christian McCaffrey headshot

Christian McCaffrey News: Making season debut Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

McCaffrey (Achilles) is listed as active Sunday at Tampa Bay, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

McCaffrey's long-awaited season debut is here due to the Achilles tendinitis that has plagued him since early August and required a trip to Germany in September to help address the issue. As the 49ers returned from a Week 9 bye this past Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed that McCaffrey had experienced "no pain" in either of his Achilles recently, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, and he followed up back-to-back limited practices with a full session Friday, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. The 49ers then activated McCaffrey from injured reserve Saturday, and a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Sunday morning indicated the running back anticipates taking on his normal workload. In 27 regular-season contests for San Francisco since arriving there in October 2022, McCaffrey has averaged 20.4 touches per game and scored 31 total TDs.

