Christian Roland-Wallace News: Active for preseason opener
Roland-Wallace (back) notched two tackles in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams.
Roland-Wallace had been dealing with a back injury dating back to last December, but he was able to play in the team's preseason opener, officially leaving behind the injury. The cornerback is competing for a depth spot in the secondary with Kansas City this season, and he was able to play 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps against Los Angeles.
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