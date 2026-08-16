Christian Roland-Wallace News: Active for preseason opener

Roland-Wallace (back) notched two tackles in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Rams.

Roland-Wallace had been dealing with a back injury dating back to last December, but he was able to play in the team's preseason opener, officially leaving behind the injury. The cornerback is competing for a depth spot in the secondary with Kansas City this season, and he was able to play 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps against Los Angeles.