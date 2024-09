Christian Rozeboom: Logs 10 stops in win

Rozeboom recorded 10 tackles (four solo) during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the 49ers.

The Rams saw a heavy dose of the run in Week 3 against their divisional rival, opening up a bunch of tackle chances for Rozeboom. Consequently, he tied for the team lead in that category. If he can keep up his current pace of production, he's on track for the first 100-tackle season of his career.