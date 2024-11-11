Fantasy Football
Christian Rozeboom headshot

Christian Rozeboom News: Active Monday night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Rozeboom (neck) is active for Monday Night Football against the Dolphins, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The starting inside linebacker practiced in full Thursday and Friday before missing Saturday's session, though Los Angeles coach Sean McVay told reporters that Rozeboom was "feeling good." The fourth-year pro has 65 tackles (33 solo) across eight games this season. His career-high in tackles is 79, set last year.

Christian Rozeboom
Los Angeles Rams
