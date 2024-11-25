Christian Rozeboom News: Career-high 12 tackles in defeat
Rozeboom recorded 12 tackles (seven solo) including a tackle for loss during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.
While a dreadful day overall for the Rams defense, it was a banner day for the veteran linebacker, who notched his third start with double-digit tackles out of his last four, and fifth on the season. The continued volume of tackles should keep Rozeboom on the IDP radar as the Rams travel to New Orleans in Week 13.
