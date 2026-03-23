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Christian Rozeboom News: Lands in Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Rozeboom agreed to terms on a contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rozeboom logged 15 regular-season appearances with the Panthers in 2025, totaling 122 total tackles (59 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, including one interception and one forced fumble. The 29-year-old now looks set to slide into a starting role at interior linebacker alongside fellow free-agent signee Alex Anzalone, presumably relegating 2025 breakout SirVocea Dennis to a reserve gig.

Christian Rozeboom
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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