Christian Rozeboom News: Leads team in tackles

Rozeboom recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and two tackles for loss during Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

The first of Rozeboom's two tackles for loss occurred after a botched snap by Geno Smith, which allowed Rozeboom to stop Kenneth Walker for a total loss of 21 yards on the play. Rozeboom's eleven tackles tied a season high, and he'll look to keep the pressure on against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 10.