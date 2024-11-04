Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Christian Rozeboom headshot

Christian Rozeboom News: Leads team in tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 12:44pm

Rozeboom recorded 11 tackles (eight solo) and two tackles for loss during Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory against the Seahawks.

The first of Rozeboom's two tackles for loss occurred after a botched snap by Geno Smith, which allowed Rozeboom to stop Kenneth Walker for a total loss of 21 yards on the play. Rozeboom's eleven tackles tied a season high, and he'll look to keep the pressure on against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 10.

Christian Rozeboom
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now