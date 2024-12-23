Christian Watson Injury: Exits with knee injury on MNF

Watson is questionable to return to Monday's game against New Orleans due to a knee injury.

Watson was hurt when he was fallen on at the end of a 14-yard rush in the second quarter. The wideout returned to the game following that play but was later seen on the sideline getting looked at by the Packers' medical staff. Green Bay was up 24-0 at the time Watson was deemed questionable to return, and it's possible that the big lead contributed to that designation. Prior to his exit, Watson didn't catch his only target and recorded 23 yards on two carries.