Christian Watson Injury: Gets positive update on knee

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Watson's knee injury is "more just a bruise" and suggested that the wideout's status for Sunday will be determined by his practice participation this week, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Watson and the Packers got a scare Monday against New Orleans when a defender fell on the receiver following his 14-yard second-quarter carry. The wideout initially returned to the contest but was then removed in the third quarter and didn't return. LaFleur's update suggests that Watson could be able to suit up this Sunday in Minnesota, though how he feels during practice this week will likely be a determining factor in that decision.