Christian Watson Injury: Listed as questionable

Watson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Watson also was listed as questionable last week and didn't end up playing after missing every practice. He also missed practice this Wednesday and Thursday, but a return to limited participation Friday perhaps gives him a chance to play versus Chicago. It's possible Watson comes down to a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, with Dontayvion Wicks likely to be the main beneficiary of extra snaps if Watson ends up inactive.