Christian Watson Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Watson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Both Watson and fellow WR Jayden Reed continue to tend to their respective ankle issues, but the former hasn't experienced much of a change in his workload. Having said that, Watson turned his two touches into five yards from scrimmage this past Sunday versus the Texans, so he'll be aiming to bounce back Sunday at Jacksonville, assuming he's active.